Serie A / Matchday 32
Unipol Domus / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cagliari/teamcenter.shtml
Cagliari
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventus/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
Cagliari - Juventus

Lineups

Cagliari jersey
Cagliari
3-5-2
Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cagliari logo
Cagliari jersey
Cagliari
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Cagliari

Juventus

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
31207467
2
NapoliNAP
31206566
3
InternazionaleINT
30189363
4
JuventusJUV
31178659
5
AS RomaROM
31166954
17
CagliariCAG
315101625
