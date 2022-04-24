Empoli v Napoli live updates - latest Serie A score as Partenopei look to close gap at top!

Serie A / Matchday 34
Stadio Carlo Castellani / 24.04.2022
REPORT!
Thanks for joining us.
Empoli score three late goals in seven minutes to stun Napoli
90+5'
FULL-TIME! EMPOLI 3-2 NAPOLI
What an ending here! Incredible. Napoli's Scudetto chances are all but over, as Empoli win their first Serie A game in 17 to end their rut and all but secure survival and they do the double over the Partenopei in the process!
90'
SIX ADDED MINUTES
Some stoppage time left to play.
89'
YELLOW CARD
Pinamonti is booked for taking his shirt off in the celebrations.
Yellow card
Andrea Pinamonti
Empoli
87'
Goal
Andrea Pinamonti
Empoli
GOALLLLL! HAVE EMPOLI WON IT?
Scenes here! Pinamonti puts Napoli in front!
Bajrami steams down the right hand side, and puts in a fantastic cross from deep for Pinamonti in the box, and the striker stabs the ball home! Unbelievable. Napoli have capitulated!
85'
Off
Lorenzo Insigne
Napoli
On
Adam Ounas
Napoli
83'
Goal
Andrea Pinamonti
Empoli
GOALLLLL! EMPOLI EQUALISE!
Scenes here! The home side are back on terms after a shocking howler from Meret in the Napoli goal!
Unsure what he was thinking, but he just gifted the ball to Pinamonti, who tapped the ball in from close range to make these last five minutes very interesting indeed! Have Napoli blown this?
82'
OVER!
What a chance!
Bajrami hits a shot over from the edge of the box! What a chance that was for the substitute.
81'
YELLOW CARD
Stojanovic is fouled whilst on the run down the right, but he remonstrates with the referee for the card to be shown to the Napoli player.
It doesn't, and his arguments result in a yellow card being shown to him.
Yellow card
79'
GOALLL! GAME ON!
Empoli strike with just over ten minutes to play!
Substitute Liam Henderson sends a low shot into the bottom left corner from inside the box! This certainly makes things interesting with not much time to play!
77'
NAPOLI CHANGE
Mertens comes off to a good reception to the travelling Napoli fans, and he is replaced by Politano.
76'
GREAT CHALLENGE!
Napoli are almost in, as Mertens plays in Insigne to his left inside the box, but Viti is there to make a sliding challenge at the near post to deny him a chance to shoot.
That is Mertens' last action of the game as he is coming off for Napoli.
72'
YELLOW CARD
Viti receives a booking for Empoli.
69'
FINAL EMPOLI CHANGE
Stulac replaces Asllani in the final change by Empoli.
Off
Kristjan Asllani
Empoli
On
Leo Štulac
Empoli
67'
NAPOLI CHANGE
Zielinski comes on for Lozano for Napoli in their second change of the afternoon.
Off
Hirving Lozano
Napoli
On
Piotr Zielinski
Napoli
65'
DOUBLE EMPOLI CHANGE
Bajrami and Di Francesco come on for Cutrone and Verre.
Off
Valerio Verre
Empoli
On
Nedim Bajrami
Empoli
60'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR EMPOLI
Henderson and Cacace come on for Bandinelli and Parisi for Empoli.
58'
CHANCE FOR EMPOLI!
The home side have a chance to pull a goal back!
Pinamonti does well to hold the ball up on the edge of the area, before playing in Bandinelli next to him to his right. The midfielder has a yard and attempts a shot on goal, but it does not test Meret, as it is straight at the Napoli goalkeeper. Cutrone is furious at his teammate for not sliding him in on the right edge of the box.
57'
POOR CHALLENGE!
Asllani is lucky to escape a booking for a poor sliding challenge on Dries Mertens in the centre of the pitch.
54'
Goal
Lorenzo Insigne
Napoli
GOALLLL! NAPOLI DOUBLE THEIR LEAD!
Napoli strike again! It''s Lorenzo Insigne!
Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa does really well to pinch the ball off Empoli in midfield, before driving forward down the centre of the pitch, and teeing Insigne up to his left.
The Italian then finishes well into the far corner from inside the box. That should seal it for Napoli!