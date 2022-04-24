Serie A / Matchday 34
Stadio Carlo Castellani / 24.04.2022
Empoli
Not started
-
-
Napoli
Empoli - Napoli

Lineups

Empoli jersey
Empoli
4-3-3
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Empoli logo
Empoli jersey
Empoli
Napoli logo
Napoli jersey
Napoli
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Empoli

Napoli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
33218471
2
InternazionaleINT
32209369
3
NapoliNAP
33207667
4
JuventusJUV
33189663
5
AS RomaROM
33177958
14
EmpoliEMP
338101534
Latest news

Serie A

El Shaarawy derails Napoli Serie A hopes as Roma cling to Champions League pursuit

18/04/2022 at 19:51

Serie A

AC Milan retake Serie A lead with laboured win over Genoa

15/04/2022 at 21:59

