VERONA V AC MILAN - ROSSONERI A STEP CLOSER TO TITLE

Serie A / Matchday 36
Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi / 08.05.2022
End of 2nd Half
FULL TIME
BIG WIN FOR MILAN
They have retained their two-point lead and need just four points from the last two games to win their first Scudetto since 2011.
90+1'
MESSIAS MISSES GREAT CHANCE
The scoreline could and should have been emphasised when Junior Messias was all alone through on goal but he shot over the bar.
86'
GOAL FOR MILAN!
Victory is now secure. Florenzi in his first meaningful possession played a one-two with Messias and then drove low into the corner.
84'
IBRAHIMOVIC AND FLORENZI COME ON
Leao and Calabria come off.
82'
CHANCE FOR SUTALO
He rises to meet a corner from Caprari but heads over the bar.
80'
CALABRIA SMASHES AN EFFORT ON TARGET
And it almost squeezes through Montipo's hands but he ultimately parries over the bar.
75'
LASGANA HEADS OVER THE BAR
He gets away from the Milan defence to meet Lazovic's cross but his flicked header is over the bar.
72'
LASAGNA COMES ON FOR SIMEONE
Verona's first change.
71'
ILIC IN THE BOOK
He is cautioned for a foul on Calabria.
69'
VERONA LOOKING MUCH LESS DANGEROUS NOW
It does happen when teams have nothing to play for. They find it hard to maintain effort when the game stops going their way.
65'
LEAO SHOOTS FROM THE EDGE OF THE BOX
Throguh the legs of Faraoni but not powerful enough to beat Montipo at the near post.
63'
REBIC AND MESSIAS COME ON FOR MILAN
An unhappy looking Giroud and Saelemaekers come off.
60'
TAMEZE SHOOTS OVER THE BAR
He had time to line up a shot from the edge of the box but his effort did not come close to troubling the Milan keeper.
57'
MAIGNAN TIPS OVER HIS OWN BAR
Faraoni's cross was miss-hit but the Milan keeper taking no chances with it.
54'
HERNANDEZ PUTS A FREE KICK INTO THE BOX
And Tomori wins a header but cannot keeper his effort down.
49'
GOAL FOR MILAN!
Tonali with another goal and again the lion's share of the praise deserves to go to Leao. On a break from the corner he drives past Barak and then plays a square ball just outside the reach of Montipo and perfectly for Tonali to turn home at the back post.
49'
LAZOVIC BEATS CALABRIA ON THE LEFT FLANK
And the Milan full back was happy to have Tonali covering back to help snuff out the danger.
46'
VERONA GET THE GAME BACK UNDERWAY
End of 1st Half
HALF TIME
BIG GOAL TO END THE HALF
Just like Inter on Friday, Milan got a crucial goal to equalise before the break. Will they now get the job done in the second half too.
45+3'
GOAL FOR MILAN!
You don't make Leao angry. He skinned Casale on the left by-line and then forced a low ball inside the six-yard box which Tonali under pressure did well to turn home.