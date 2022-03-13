Serie A / Matchday 29
Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi / 13.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/verona/teamcenter.shtml
Hellas Verona
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/napoli/teamcenter.shtml
Napoli
Advertisement
Ad

Hellas Verona - Napoli Summary

Lineups

Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
3-4-3
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-5-1
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
3-4-3
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hellas Verona logo
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
Napoli logo
Napoli jersey
Napoli
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Hellas Verona

Napoli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
28186460
2
InternazionaleINT
27177358
3
NapoliNAP
28176557
4
JuventusJUV
28158553
5
AtalantaATA
27138647
10
Hellas VeronaVER
28118941
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Giroud glory as goal gives AC Milan vital victory over Napoli

06/03/2022 at 22:44

Serie A

Morata strike gives Juventus victory over Spezia

06/03/2022 at 22:20

Related matches

Salernitana
1
2
Sassuolo
71'
Spezia
1
0
Cagliari
69'
Sampdoria
-
-
Juventus
17:00
AC Milan
-
-
Empoli
19:45

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Hellas Verona and Napoli with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 13 March 2022.

Catch the latest Hellas Verona and Napoli news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.