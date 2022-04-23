Serie A / Matchday 34
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 23.04.2022
Live
INTER V ROMA - INTER LEAPFROG CITY RIVALS TO GO TOP WITH WIN
46'
PELLEGRINI GETS TO THE BY-LINE
But Dimarco is over smartly to clear the danger in front of El Shaarawy.
46'
ROMA GET THE GAME BACK UNDERWAY!
HALF TIME
INTER NOW IN FULL CONTROL
For the first half-hour there was nothing in the game, and very little to talk about, but Inter now look certain to be heading to the top of Serie A in around an hour.
45'
DUMFRIES HEADS JUST WIDE
Dimarco puts in a fantastic cross and Dumfries attacks it at the back post but can't steer his effort on target.
40'
Goal
Marcelo Brozovic
Internazionale
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Free Kicks2
GOAL FOR INTER!
And a great finish from Brozovic. He looked to be going towards the by-line but turned inside Mancini and smashed the ball inside the top right upright.
38'
OLIVEIRA ALMOST PLAYED BALL INTO PATH OF MARTINEZ
But the Argentine striker can't react quick enough and Roma clear.
37'
MANCINI RECEIVES A BOOKING FOR THE FOUL
36'
DIMARCO IS CLIPPED BY MANCINI ON THE EDGE OF BOX
Just a few yards up from the by-line on the left flank.
35'
BARELLA PUTS A DANGEROUS BALL INTO THE BOX
But no team-mate was attacking it and Inter clear.
30'
Goal
Denzel Dumfries
Internazionale
Goals1
On target1
GOAL FOR INTER!
Dumfries with a cool finish. Roma made to pay for their miss immediately. Calhanoglu slid a ball through the middle for the Dutch wingback who raced past Roma's high line and slotted past Patricio.
29'
WHAT A CHANCE FOR MANCINI
Pellegrini put a perfect free kick into the box from the right flank and the centre back rose highest but though he made good contact he headed wide.
26'
DIMARCO'S CORNER IS A WASTE
It is over all the players in the box and Roma clear the danger.
25'
DIMARCO FLOATS THE CROSS IN
And Smalling heads it behind for a corner.
24'
CALHANOGLU IS FOULED BY MANCINI
It is about fifteen yards up from the left edge of the penalty area.
19'
MKHITARYAN SHOOTS FROM 30 YARDS
Not as impressive at the other end but another decent effort after Barella lost the ball in midfield, the ball fell for the former Arsenal midfielder but his effort was a couple of yards wide.
18'
FANTASTIC EFFORT FROM CALHANOGLU
There we go! He launches a bullet from 25 yards which Patricio gets across to parry and then denies Martinez on the follow up, though the forward was offside in any case.
17'
NOT A SINGLE HIGHLIGHT FROM THE GAME SO FAR
Let's hope this improves. Just being played between the middle third of the pitch at present.
12'
INTER LOOKING FOR BALLS OVER THE TOP
Trying to get Martinez on the end of them but Roma comfortably dealing with it at present.
7'
DIMARCO SHOOTS FROM 25 YARDS
But his free kick is easily dealt with by Patricio.
5'
SLOW START TO THE GAME
Inter look to have a bit more attacking intent but not threatening the away side yet.