Serie A / Matchday 34
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 23.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-roma/teamcenter.shtml
AS Roma
Internazionale - AS Roma

Lineups

Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internazionale logo
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
AS Roma logo
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Internazionale

AS Roma

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
33218471
2
InternazionaleINT
32209369
3
NapoliNAP
33207667
4
JuventusJUV
33189663
5
AS RomaROM
33177958
Latest news

Serie A

El Shaarawy derails Napoli Serie A hopes as Roma cling to Champions League pursuit

18/04/2022 at 19:51

Serie A

AC Milan retake Serie A lead with laboured win over Genoa

15/04/2022 at 21:59

