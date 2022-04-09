Serie A / Matchday 32
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/verona/teamcenter.shtml
Hellas Verona
Internazionale - Hellas Verona

Lineups

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Internazionale

Hellas Verona

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
31207467
2
NapoliNAP
31206566
3
InternazionaleINT
30189363
4
JuventusJUV
31178659
5
AS RomaROM
31166954
9
Hellas VeronaVER
311291045
Latest news

Serie A

Milan held at home by Bologna, move point clear at top of Serie A

04/04/2022 at 20:59

Serie A

First-half Calhanoglu penalty sees Inter take Derby d'Italia spoils

03/04/2022 at 21:20

