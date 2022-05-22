Serie A / Matchday 38
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 22.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Completed
3
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sampdoria/teamcenter.shtml
Sampdoria
    Inter Milan v Sampdoria live updates - latest Serie A score as Scudetto race goes down to wire

    Ben Snowball
    By
    Ben Snowball
    Updated 22/05/2022 at 17:55 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    90'
    Live comment icon
    FULL TIME:
    There is no additional time. It finishes 3-0 with a brace from Correa. But AC Milan won 3-0 over Sassuolo to clinch the Serie A title. Thanks for following the game with us..
    88'
    OFFSIDE:
    Martinez is flagged offside near the box and looks weary.
    
    84'
    COMFORTABLE FOR INTER:
    Inter just playing keep ball now in the closing stages.
    
    80'
    TITLE HEADING TO RED HALF:
    There is a resigned look on the players on the Inter bench including Perisic.
    Alexis Sanchez is stiil clapping his side on.
    78'
    TABLE:

    As it stands Inter will finish 2nd and Sampdoria 15th.
    76'
    GOOD SAVE!

    Augello with a low effort saved by Handanovic at his near post.
    74'
    GOOD SAVE!

    The keeper is there again at full stretch to keep out Martinez's effort in the box.
    73'
    SUBS:

    On come Ranocchia and Caicedo for Correa and De Vrij.
    Joaquin Correa
    Off
    Joaquin Correa
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    Goals2
    On target3
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Felipe Caicedo
    On
    Felipe Caicedo
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    -

    Image credit: Getty Images

    70'
    MORE CHANGES:

    Inter are preparing to bring on Caicedo and Ranocchia.
    68'
    FREEKICK:

    Its around 35 yards out. Its played short to Dimarco whose long-range effort is parried.
    66'
    BOOKING:

    Ferrari is booked for a tug of the shirt on Martinez after a neat turn.
    -

    Image credit: Getty Images

    64'
    SCORE UPDATE:
    AC Milan still lead 3-0 over Sassuolo.
    As it stands they will win the Scudetto by 2 points.
    62'
    SAMP SUBS:

    Trimboli and Damsgaard are on for the visitors.
    Antonio Candreva
    Off
    Antonio Candreva
    Sampdoria
    Sampdoria
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Mikkel Damsgaard
    On
    Mikkel Damsgaard
    Sampdoria
    Sampdoria
    
    59'
    ANOTHER CHANGE:

    Dimarco is on for Bastoni.
    Alessandro Bastoni
    Off
    Alessandro Bastoni
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    Fouls against3
    Free Kicks1
    Federico Dimarco
    On
    Federico Dimarco
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    58'
    INJURY BLOW:

    In the buildup to that goal, Perisic pulled up with a calf injury and is going off.
    Gosens and Vidal are on.
    Ivan Perišic
    Off
    Ivan Perišic
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Robin Gosens
    On
    Robin Gosens
    Internazionale
    Internazionale