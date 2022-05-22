Serie A / Matchday 38
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 22.05.2022
Internazionale
Not started
-
-
Sampdoria
Internazionale - Sampdoria

Lineups

Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internazionale logo
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
Sampdoria logo
Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Internazionale

Sampdoria

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
37258483
2
InternazionaleINT
37249481
3
NapoliNAP
37237776
4
JuventusJUV
372010770
5
SS LazioLAZ
371891063
15
SampdoriaSAM
371062136
Latest news

Serie A

Lautaro passes 20-goal mark as Inter beat Cagliari to keep Serie A title race alive

15/05/2022 at 21:44

Serie A

Hernandez scores stunner as AC Milan close in on Scudetto

15/05/2022 at 21:40

