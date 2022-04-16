Serie A / Matchday 33
Juventus Stadium / 16.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventus/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bologna-1/teamcenter.shtml
Bologna
Advertisement
Ad

Juventus - Bologna

Lineups

Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-5-1
Bologna jersey
Bologna
3-5-2
Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-5-1
Bologna jersey
Bologna
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
Bologna logo
Bologna jersey
Bologna
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Juventus

Bologna

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
InternazionaleINT
32209369
2
AC MilanMIL
32208468
3
NapoliNAP
32206666
4
JuventusJUV
32188662
5
AS RomaROM
32176957
12
BolognaBOL
311071437
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

AC Milan draw again to give Inter upper hand in Serie A title race

10/04/2022 at 21:27

Serie A

Napoli’s title hopes dealt huge blow after home loss to Fiorentina

10/04/2022 at 15:51

Related matches

Spezia
0
1
Internazionale
32'
AC Milan
-
-
Genoa
20:00
Cagliari
-
-
Sassuolo
16/04
Sampdoria
-
-
Salernitana
16/04

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Juventus and Bologna with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 16 April 2022.

Catch the latest Juventus and Bologna news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.