Serie A / Matchday 30
Juventus Stadium / 20.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventus/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/salernitana/teamcenter.shtml
Salernitana
Juventus - Salernitana

Lineups

Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-4-2
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
4-5-1
Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-4-2
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
Salernitana logo
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Juventus

Salernitana

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
29196463
2
NapoliNAP
30196563
3
InternazionaleINT
28178359
4
JuventusJUV
29168556
5
SS LazioLAZ
29147849
20
SalernitanaSAL
27371716
Latest news

Serie A

Sanchez rescues point for title-chasers Inter at Torino

13/03/2022 at 22:20

Serie A

Milan go five clear at top with victory over Empoli

12/03/2022 at 21:58

