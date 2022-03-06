Serie A / Matchday 28
Juventus Stadium / 06.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventus/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spezia/teamcenter.shtml
Spezia
Juventus - Spezia Summary

Lineups

Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-4-2
Spezia jersey
Spezia
4-3-3
Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-4-2
Spezia jersey
Spezia
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
Spezia logo
Spezia jersey
Spezia
3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Juventus

Spezia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
InternazionaleINT
27177358
2
NapoliNAP
27176457
3
AC MilanMIL
27176457
4
JuventusJUV
27148550
5
AtalantaATA
27138647
15
SpeziaSPE
27751526
