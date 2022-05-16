Serie A / Matchday 37
Juventus Stadium / 16.05.2022
Juventus
Not started
-
-
SS Lazio
Juventus - SS Lazio

Lineups

Juventus
4-3-3
SS Lazio
4-3-3
Juventus
4-3-3
SS Lazio
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventus
SS Lazio
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Juventus

SS Lazio

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
37258483
2
InternazionaleINT
37249481
3
NapoliNAP
37237776
4
JuventusJUV
36209769
5
SS LazioLAZ
361881062
Follow the Serie A live Football match between Juventus and SS Lazio with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 16 May 2022.

