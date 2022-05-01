JUVENTUS VS VENEZIA - JUVE CLOSE IN ON TOP THREE

Serie A / Matchday 35
Juventus Stadium / 01.05.2022
FULL TIME
JUVENTUS HOLD ON
Their manager was not happy as he went down the tunnel but they got the three points and Venezia's survival hopes look slim.
90+2'
DANGEROUS CROSS FROM KIYINE
It just beat Peretz's head in the box and Szczesny was happy to see the ball land in his lap on the line.
87'
HAPS AND MATEJU COME OFF
Okereka and Ullmann replace them.
85'
ARAMU CROSSES INTO THE BOX
But Chiellini shows composure to block the cross and dribble the ball out of trouble.
80'
VLAHOVIC AND MIRETTI COME OFF
Arthur and Chiellini come on. A big ovation for the youngster on his full debut.
79'
HAPS IS BOOKED
Rightly so, it was a cynical foul on Dybala.
76'
Goal
Leonardo Bonucci
Juventus
Goals2
On target2
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOAL FOR JUVENTUS!
Bonucci again! Amazing. He is there to poke home from a yard out after Danilo headed Dybala's corner goalwards.
75'
KEAN DOES WELL TO BEAT HIS MAN AND CROSS
But Caldara is there to head the ball behind.
71'
Goal
Mattia Aramu
Venezia
Goals1
On target3
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
GOAL FOR VENEZIA!
Third time the charm! The ball sat up nicely for Aramu after Peretz's clever chest to him 25 yards from goal and he flashed a volley which Szczesny could not get across to stop.
70'
ARAMU HAD TO SCORE
The corner fell to him ten yards from goal and, with plenty of time, he brought the ball down perfectly on his chest and vollyed hard but too high.
69'
MORATA OFF FOR KEAN
68'
FINE SAVE FROM SZCZESNY
Aramu hammed the ball down the side of the wall and Szczesny had to be sharp to tipp the shot just wide of the post.
67'
SANDRO FOULS ARAMU
And Venezia have a dangerous free kick on the D of the penalty area.
64'
PERETZ COMES ON FOR CRNIGOJ
The Slovenian has given his all down the right flank.
61'
ARAMU GOES INTO THE BOOK
He was censured for pulling down Morata.
58'
DYBALA AND SANDRO COMING ON
A popular move with the fans. Pellegrini and Bernadeschi come off.
57'
TOO HARD FROM RABIOT
He got to the by-line on the six-yard box and absolutely lashed a head high ball across which would've taken anyone's head off if it hit them.
56'
KIYINE BRINGS DOWN PELLEGRINI
And goes into the book for it.
54'
AMPADU GETS BACK TO SAVE A GOAL
Good defending from the Chelsea man who, after Juventus cleared his long throw, got back to intercept Morata's through-ball for Vlahaovic.
53'
AMPADU BIG THROW CAUSES WORRY
But eventually Juventus manage to clear.