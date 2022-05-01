Serie A / Matchday 35
Juventus Stadium / 01.05.2022
Juventus
Not started
-
-
Venezia
Juventus - Venezia

Lineups

Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-5-1
Venezia jersey
Venezia
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
Venezia logo
Venezia jersey
Venezia
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Juventus

Venezia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
34228474
2
InternazionaleINT
34219472
3
NapoliNAP
34207767
4
JuventusJUV
34199666
5
AS RomaROM
341771058
20
VeneziaVEN
33572122
Latest news

Serie A

Inter suffer title blow as Arnautovic and Sansone seal Bologna win

27/04/2022 at 20:41

Serie A

Juventus tighten grip on fourth with Sassuolo win

25/04/2022 at 23:42

