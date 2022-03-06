Serie A / Matchday 28
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 06.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/napoli/teamcenter.shtml
Napoli
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ac-milan/teamcenter.shtml
AC Milan
Napoli - AC Milan Summary

Lineups

Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Napoli logo
Napoli jersey
Napoli
AC Milan logo
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Napoli

AC Milan

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
InternazionaleINT
27177358
2
NapoliNAP
27176457
3
AC MilanMIL
27176457
4
JuventusJUV
27148550
5
AtalantaATA
27138647
Latest news

Serie A

Martinez hits hat-trick as Inter crush Salernitana to go top

10 hours ago

Serie A

Inter trail Milan after goalless draw at Genoa

25/02/2022 at 22:34

