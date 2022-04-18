Serie A / Matchday 33
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 18.04.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Napoli v Roma live updates - latest Serie A score as the southern clubs face off in this must-win match
- All
- Highlights
STEPHAN EL SHAARAWY DERAILS NAPOLI SERIE A TITLE HOPES AS ROMA CLING TO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PURSUIT
You can't out Mourinho Mourinho, I guess.
El Shaarawy derails Napoli Serie A hopes as Roma cling to Champions League pursuit
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME
Last minute goal from Roma means that the points are shared.
What a fantastic match of football, as it finishes Napoli 1-1 Roma.
Match report is up next!
Image credit: Getty Images
90+5'
IBANEZ GOES DOWN
Another stoppage in this game as he's fouled by Elmas.
90+3'
HUGE FEW MINS AHEAD
Subs changed the game, and now Napoli are all over the place.
90'
Goal
Stephan El Shaarawy
AS Roma
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! NAPOLI 1-1 ROMA
Just after the ref announces that there would be eight minutes added on, Roma score.
Stephan El Shaarawy scores a fantastic strike. The stadium is quiet as the Napoli fans cannot believe it.
What a game, what a goal!!
86'
SUBS FOR ROMA
Roma going offensive, Napoli going defensive.
Off
Nicolò Zaniolo
AS Roma
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against4
On
Felix Afena-Gyan
AS Roma
84'
SUBS FOR ROMA
Off
Gianluca Mancini
AS Roma
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Carles Pérez
AS Roma
83'
SUBS FOR NAPOLI
Off
Victor Osimhen
Napoli
Blocked Shots2
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Dries Mertens
Napoli
83'
SUBS FOR NAPOLI
Off
Lorenzo Insigne
Napoli
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Penalties1
On
Juan Jesus
Napoli
81'
NAPOLI SO CLOSE
Osimhen goes from behind, and is fantastic at keeping the ball despite pressure from Smalling. His shot is just wide.
78'
RED CARD
Mourinho's bench strikes again. They want a pen, and the ref decides to hand out a red card to Fazato, the keeper that's on the bench.
Mourinho's smirking as he watches on.
77'
SO CLOSE FOR ROMA
Zaniolo receives a quick ball over the top but Rui Patricio comes out quickly.
Roma want a pen. Let's see if VAR will overturn this one?
75'
SUBS FOR ROMA
Off
Sérgio Oliveira
AS Roma
Fouls against4
Free Kicks5
Corners1
On
Jordan Veretout
AS Roma
75'
SUBS FOR ROMA
Off
Nicola Zalewski
AS Roma
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against3
Free Kicks3
On
Stephan El Shaarawy
AS Roma
71'
YELLOW
Zaniolo pulls out from a tackle, and slips while accidentally handling the ball, which means he'll miss the game against Inter.
Yellow card
Nicolò Zaniolo
AS Roma
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against4
Offsides1
70'
ANOTHER SHOT FROM DISTANCE
El Mas hits one, but it's straight at the keeper again. He could've taken a touch or two just for a better chance.
70'
ZIELINSKI SHOT
He twists away from Oliveira, and shoots from distance, but it's wide.
68'
SUBS FOR NAPOLI
Off
Fabián Ruiz
Napoli
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
Corners1
On
Diego Demme
Napoli
68'
SUBS FOR NAPOLI
Off
Hirving Lozano
Napoli
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
On
Eljif Elmas
Napoli
66'
WIDE HEADER
Free-kick for Roma leads to a Mancini header, but it's wide.