Serie A / Matchday 37
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 15.05.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Napoli vs Genoa live updates - latest Serie A score as hosts take early lead through Osimhen
- All
- Highlights
HT
HALF-TIME - NAPOLI 1-0 GENOA
The hosts lead at the break thanks to Victor Osimhen's 32nd minute goal.
45'+3
VAR OVERTURNS PENALTY!
The referee points to the spot after deeming the ball hit the hand of a Genoa defender, but the replays show it struck Osimhen and VAR overturns the decision!
45'
FIVE MINUTES ADDED ON
No surprise given Badelj's injury and the water break.
43'
CLOSE!
Osimhen races past Sirigu with a burst of pace, resisting the urge to go down, he cuts it back for Mertens but he can't quite turn it goalwards.
41'
JUST WIDE!
Osimhen almost turns provider, setting up Mertens for a shot from inside the box but it's a difficult technique and his first-time half-volley drifts just wide.
40'
FINAL FIVE MINUTES OF THE HALF
Osimhen's goal separates the sides before the break, although there could be at least three minutes added on after Badelj's injury.
37'
SHOULD BE TWO!
Mertens' lofted ball over the top picks out Osimhen, all it needs is the finish but he fails to make contact!
36'
WHAT A GOAL THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN!
Insigne almost scores a classic! He flicks it past two defenders at the byline and then shoots from the angle, but Sirigu keeps it out!
32'
GOAL! NAPOLI 1-0 GENOA (VICTOR OSIMHEN)
Heartbreak for the visitors as Osimhen heads in his 14th goal of the season!
No one closes down the cross as Di Lorenzo's whipped delivery finds the run of Osimhen and his bullet header leaves Sirigu with no chance.
30'
DANGER
Koulibaly picks out Insigne with a beautiful pass and the control is exquisite. He delivers a low cross into the middle but Genoa scramble the danger clear following a hefty Mertens touch.
28'
NOT FAR AWAY!
Napoli counter, conjuring up a really nice team move. Insigne carves in off the flank, plays a one-two with Mertens and curls a shot that's just over the bar. That would have been some way to mark his farewell appearance.
25'
WATER BREAK
Because of the searing heat, the referee has called a water break.
24'
GENOA SUB
Frendrup is given the nod to replace the injured Badelj.
22'
INJURY
Badelj was hurt earlier in the game and he's down again holding his hamstring. Unfortunately it looks like he's going to be forced off.
20'
FOUL
The ball breaks kindly for Portanova, who shoots at the goalkeeper, but he had committed a foul and it wouldn't have counted in any case.
18'
PRESSURE
Successive corners come to little for Napoli, who are showing signs of clicking into a higher gear.
17'
BLOCK!
Insigne's through ball looks to release Mertens but he's quickly closed down, his angled shot winning a corner.
15'
WIDE
Amiri flashes a shot just wide as Genoa up the ante in search of an opener.
14'
CROSSBAR!
Yeboah thumps the crossbar with a shot from the edge of the penalty area, with Ospina well beaten - cause for hope for Genoa!
12'
HISTORY FAVOURS HOSTS
Napoli are unbeaten in 12 games against Genoa, winning 16 of their last 24 meetings.