Serie A / Matchday 37
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 15.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/napoli/teamcenter.shtml
Napoli
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/genoa/teamcenter.shtml
Genoa
Advertisement
Ad

Napoli - Genoa

Lineups

Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-5-1
Genoa jersey
Genoa
4-5-1
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-5-1
Genoa jersey
Genoa
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Napoli logo
Napoli jersey
Napoli
Genoa logo
Genoa jersey
Genoa
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Napoli

Genoa

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
36248480
2
InternazionaleINT
36239478
3
NapoliNAP
36227773
4
JuventusJUV
36209769
5
SS LazioLAZ
361881062
19
GenoaGEN
364161628
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Fiorentina beat Roma to leave European race firmly in the balance

09/05/2022 at 21:21

Serie A

AC Milan rally to beat Verona and move step closer to Serie A title

08/05/2022 at 21:28

Related matches

Empoli
1
0
Salernitana
Half-time
Udinese
-
-
Spezia
17:00
Hellas Verona
-
-
Torino
17:00
AS Roma
-
-
Venezia
19:45

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Napoli and Genoa with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 15 May 2022.

Catch the latest Napoli and Genoa news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.