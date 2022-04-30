Serie A / Matchday 35
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 30.04.2022
Napoli
Not started
-
-
Sassuolo
Napoli - Sassuolo

Lineups

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Napoli logo
Napoli jersey
Napoli
Sassuolo logo
Sassuolo jersey
Sassuolo
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Napoli

Sassuolo

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
34228474
2
InternazionaleINT
34219472
3
NapoliNAP
34207767
4
JuventusJUV
34199666
5
AS RomaROM
341771058
10
SassuoloSAS
3412101246
