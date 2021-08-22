Napoli - Venezia

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Napoli and Venezia with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 22 August 2021.





Catch the latest Napoli and Venezia news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Napoli and Venezia. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

