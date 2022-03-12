Serie A / Matchday 29
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 12.03.2022
Sampdoria
Rescheduled
-
-
Juventus
Sampdoria - Juventus Summary

Lineups

Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
4-3-3
Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sampdoria logo
Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Sampdoria

Juventus

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
28186460
2
InternazionaleINT
27177358
3
NapoliNAP
28176557
4
JuventusJUV
28158553
5
AtalantaATA
27138647
15
SampdoriaSAM
28751626
Latest news

Serie A

Giroud glory as goal gives AC Milan vital victory over Napoli

06/03/2022 at 22:44

Serie A

Morata strike gives Juventus victory over Spezia

06/03/2022 at 22:20

