Serie A / Matchday 33
Stadio Alberto Picco / 15.04.2022
Live
Live Updates
Spezia Calcio v Inter Milan live updates - latest Serie A score as Inter look to go back to the top of the table
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME
SPEZIA 1-3 INTER
The sign of champions? We'll have to wait and see.
Match report is up next.
Image credit: Getty Images
90+4'
Goal
Alexis Sánchez
Internazionale
GOAL! SPEZIA 1-3 INTER
ALEXIS SANCHEZ SEALS IT FOR INTER!
His fourth goal of the season ensures that his side remain top.
90+1'
INTER CAN'T CLOSE DOWN LANES
And they almost concede an equaliser. Huge gaps between their defence and midfield.
90'
SANCHEZ WITH A GOOD CURLING EFFORT
He was aiming for the top corner, but it's just high.
88'
Goal
Giulio Maggiore
Spezia
GOAL! SPEZIA 1-2 INTER
Spezia pull one back!
Maggiore puts a dent in Inters plans with a fantastic finish!
Two mins to go plus stoppage time. Can they do it?
86'
YELLOW CARD
Yellow card
Dimitris Nikolaou
Spezia
85'
SPEZIA GET FORWARD...
But it amounts to nothing. The home side are not at his best, and going forward they've hardly threatened Inter.
82'
SUB FOR INTER
Off
Alessandro Bastoni
Internazionale
On
Stefan de Vrij
Internazionale
78'
SKRINIAR WITH A HEADER
A cross from Vidal lands to the centre-back, who is still up from a corner, but his header is caught by Provedel.
77'
ALEXIS SANCHEZ WITH THE SHOT
He goes for goal, looking for the third, but it's right at Spezia's keeper.
75'
SUB FOR INTER
Off
Hakan Çalhanoglu
Internazionale
On
Arturo Vidal
Internazionale
75'
SUB FOR INTER
Off
Denzel Dumfries
Internazionale
On
Matteo Darmian
Internazionale
73'
Goal
Lautaro Martínez
Internazionale
GOAL! SPEZIA 0-2 INTER
Inter double their lead!
Martinez with an outside of the boot finish from a Perisic cross.
Inter have squandered a few chances, but they finally have their second.
70'
SUB FOR SPEZIA
Nzola has only been on for 10 mins, but he comes off with an issue with his earring that he cannot tape up.
Off
M'Bala Nzola
Spezia
Blocked Shots1
On
Janis Antiste
Spezia
69'
INTER WITH A GREAT CHANCE
Perisic with a great cross into the box, and Dumfries makes a great run into the box. He's unmarked, but his half-volley is mishit, and it's well-over.
Huge chance to double the lead.
66'
NZOLA WITH THE SHOT
But it's deflected, and the resulting corner is cleared.
63'
SUB FOR SPEZIA
Off
Simone Bastoni
Spezia
On
Daniele Verde
Spezia
63'
SUB FOR SPEZIA
Off
Rey Manaj
Spezia
On
M'Bala Nzola
Spezia
62'
SUB FOR INTER
Off
Edin Dzeko
Internazionale
On
Lautaro Martínez
Internazionale
60'
SUB FOR INTER
Off
Joaquin Correa
Internazionale
On
Alexis Sánchez
Internazionale