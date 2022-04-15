Serie A / Matchday 33
Stadio Alberto Picco / 15.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spezia/teamcenter.shtml
Spezia
Completed
1
3
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates

Spezia Calcio v Inter Milan live updates - latest Serie A score as Inter look to go back to the top of the table

Marcus Foley
By
Marcus Foley
Updated 15/04/2022 at 18:57 GMT
End of 2nd Half
FT
Live comment icon
FULL-TIME
SPEZIA 1-3 INTER
The sign of champions? We'll have to wait and see.
Match report is up next.

Image credit: Getty Images

90+4'
Live comment icon
Alexis Sánchez
Goal
Alexis Sánchez
Internazionale
Internazionale
Goals1
On target2
Fouls against2
Wide1
GOAL! SPEZIA 1-3 INTER
ALEXIS SANCHEZ SEALS IT FOR INTER!
His fourth goal of the season ensures that his side remain top.
90+1'
INTER CAN'T CLOSE DOWN LANES
And they almost concede an equaliser. Huge gaps between their defence and midfield.
90'
SANCHEZ WITH A GOOD CURLING EFFORT
He was aiming for the top corner, but it's just high.
88'
Live comment icon
Giulio Maggiore
Goal
Giulio Maggiore
Spezia
Spezia
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
GOAL! SPEZIA 1-2 INTER
Spezia pull one back!
Maggiore puts a dent in Inters plans with a fantastic finish!
Two mins to go plus stoppage time. Can they do it?
86'
Live comment icon
YELLOW CARD
Dimitris Nikolaou
Yellow card
Dimitris Nikolaou
Spezia
Spezia
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
85'
SPEZIA GET FORWARD...
But it amounts to nothing. The home side are not at his best, and going forward they've hardly threatened Inter.
82'
Live comment icon
SUB FOR INTER
Alessandro Bastoni
Off
Alessandro Bastoni
Internazionale
Internazionale
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
Stefan de Vrij
On
Stefan de Vrij
Internazionale
Internazionale
78'
SKRINIAR WITH A HEADER
A cross from Vidal lands to the centre-back, who is still up from a corner, but his header is caught by Provedel.
77'
ALEXIS SANCHEZ WITH THE SHOT
He goes for goal, looking for the third, but it's right at Spezia's keeper.
75'
Live comment icon
SUB FOR INTER
Hakan Çalhanoglu
Off
Hakan Çalhanoglu
Internazionale
Internazionale
Blocked Shots1
Wide2
Corners5
Arturo Vidal
On
Arturo Vidal
Internazionale
Internazionale
75'
Live comment icon
SUB FOR INTER
Denzel Dumfries
Off
Denzel Dumfries
Internazionale
Internazionale
On target1
Fouls2
Wide1
Matteo Darmian
On
Matteo Darmian
Internazionale
Internazionale
73'
Live comment icon
Lautaro Martínez
Goal
Lautaro Martínez
Internazionale
Internazionale
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Wide1
GOAL! SPEZIA 0-2 INTER
Inter double their lead!
Martinez with an outside of the boot finish from a Perisic cross.
Inter have squandered a few chances, but they finally have their second.
70'
Live comment icon
SUB FOR SPEZIA
Nzola has only been on for 10 mins, but he comes off with an issue with his earring that he cannot tape up.
M'Bala Nzola
Off
M'Bala Nzola
Spezia
Spezia
Blocked Shots1
Janis Antiste
On
Janis Antiste
Spezia
Spezia
69'
Live comment icon
INTER WITH A GREAT CHANCE
Perisic with a great cross into the box, and Dumfries makes a great run into the box. He's unmarked, but his half-volley is mishit, and it's well-over.
Huge chance to double the lead.
66'
NZOLA WITH THE SHOT
But it's deflected, and the resulting corner is cleared.
63'
Live comment icon
SUB FOR SPEZIA
Simone Bastoni
Off
Simone Bastoni
Spezia
Spezia
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Daniele Verde
On
Daniele Verde
Spezia
Spezia
63'
Live comment icon
SUB FOR SPEZIA
Rey Manaj
Off
Rey Manaj
Spezia
Spezia
On target1
Fouls3
Fouls against3
Wide1
M'Bala Nzola
On
M'Bala Nzola
Spezia
Spezia
62'
Live comment icon
SUB FOR INTER
Edin Dzeko
Off
Edin Dzeko
Internazionale
Internazionale
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Lautaro Martínez
On
Lautaro Martínez
Internazionale
Internazionale
60'
Live comment icon
SUB FOR INTER
Joaquin Correa
Off
Joaquin Correa
Internazionale
Internazionale
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Alexis Sánchez
On
Alexis Sánchez
Internazionale
Internazionale