Serie A / Matchday 33
Stadio Alberto Picco / 15.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spezia/teamcenter.shtml
Spezia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Advertisement
Ad

Spezia - Internazionale

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Spezia logo
Spezia jersey
Spezia
Internazionale logo
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Spezia

Internazionale

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
32208468
2
InternazionaleINT
31199366
3
NapoliNAP
32206666
4
JuventusJUV
32188662
5
AS RomaROM
32176957
15
SpeziaSPE
32961733
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

AC Milan draw again to give Inter upper hand in Serie A title race

10/04/2022 at 21:27

Serie A

Napoli’s title hopes dealt huge blow after home loss to Fiorentina

10/04/2022 at 15:51

Related matches

AC Milan
-
-
Genoa
15/04
Cagliari
-
-
Sassuolo
16/04
Udinese
-
-
Empoli
16/04
Sampdoria
-
-
Salernitana
16/04

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Spezia and Internazionale with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 15 April 2022.

Catch the latest Spezia and Internazionale news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.