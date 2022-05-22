Serie A / Matchday 38
Stadio Alberto Picco / 22.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spezia/teamcenter.shtml
Spezia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/napoli/teamcenter.shtml
Napoli
Advertisement
Ad

Spezia - Napoli

Lineups

Spezia jersey
Spezia
4-5-1
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-5-1
Spezia jersey
Spezia
4-5-1
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Spezia logo
Spezia jersey
Spezia
Napoli logo
Napoli jersey
Napoli
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Spezia

Napoli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
37258483
2
InternazionaleINT
37249481
3
NapoliNAP
37237776
4
JuventusJUV
372010770
5
SS LazioLAZ
371891063
16
SpeziaSPE
371062136
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Lautaro passes 20-goal mark as Inter beat Cagliari to keep Serie A title race alive

15/05/2022 at 21:44

Serie A

Hernandez scores stunner as AC Milan close in on Scudetto

15/05/2022 at 21:40

Related matches

Genoa
-
-
Bologna
16:15
Fiorentina
-
-
Juventus
19:45
SS Lazio
-
-
Hellas Verona
19:45
Atalanta
-
-
Empoli
19:45

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Spezia and Napoli with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 22 May 2022.

Catch the latest Spezia and Napoli news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.