LAZIO V AC MILAN: STEFANO PIOLI'S SIDE CAN GO TOP OF THE SERIE A TABLE WITH VICTORY
19:30
ON FIRE IMMOBILE VS TOUGH DEFENCE
The league's top scorer is in action tonight - Ciro Immobile of Lazio has scored 25 goals and is hoping to secure the golden boot with Dusan Vlahovic hot on his heels two goals behind.
He will be up against a solid defence tonight though as Milan haven't conceded in their last six league matches. English defender Fikayo Tomori is at the heart of the Rossoneri's back line.
19:19
TITLE CHASING MILAN
Inter are in incredible form not losing since February and sit in 1st place at the moment, just one point above Milan, but after tonight the chasers would've played a game more.
They will be aiming to bounce back from a defeat in the Milan derby in the Coppa Italia and get above Inter putting the pressure on them in the battle for the Scudetto.
Milan have not won the league title since 2011 and came runners-up last year to Inter and will be looking to make sure the same doesn't happen this season.
19:13
LAZIO FIGHTING FOR EUROPE
This is not just a big game for Milan, this is vital for Lazio too. They are in the fight for a European spot for next season.
A Champions League finish may be too much but they need to secure a place in either the Europa League or Conference League.
There is also the matter of finishing above arch rivals Roma. They are two points above Lazio in 5th so they can go above them with a win this evening.
19:07
MILAN STARTING XI
Olivier Giroud leads the line with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the bench.
19:03
LAZIO STARTING XI
Maurizio Sarri has named this side for tonight's crucial game.
18:56
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the Serie A clash between Lazio and AC Milan.
A win would take the visitors top of the table above city rivals Inter.
Team news and build-up coming next...