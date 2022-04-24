Serie A / Matchday 34
Stadio Olimpico / 24.04.2022
SS Lazio
Not started
-
-
AC Milan
SS Lazio - AC Milan

Lineups

SS Lazio
4-3-3
AC Milan
4-5-1
SS Lazio
4-3-3
AC Milan
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SS Lazio
AC Milan
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

SS Lazio

AC Milan

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
InternazionaleINT
33219372
2
AC MilanMIL
33218471
3
NapoliNAP
33207667
4
JuventusJUV
33189663
5
AS RomaROM
341771058
7
SS LazioLAZ
33168956
