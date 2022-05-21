Serie A / Matchday 38
Stadio Olimpico / 21.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lazio/teamcenter.shtml
SS Lazio
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/verona/teamcenter.shtml
Hellas Verona
Advertisement
Ad

SS Lazio - Hellas Verona

Lineups

SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
3-4-3
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SS Lazio logo
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
Hellas Verona logo
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SS Lazio

Hellas Verona

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
37258483
2
InternazionaleINT
37249481
3
NapoliNAP
37237776
4
JuventusJUV
372010770
5
SS LazioLAZ
371891063
9
Hellas VeronaVER
3714101352
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Lautaro passes 20-goal mark as Inter beat Cagliari to keep Serie A title race alive

15/05/2022 at 21:44

Serie A

Hernandez scores stunner as AC Milan close in on Scudetto

15/05/2022 at 21:40

Related matches

Torino
0
2
AS Roma
65'
Genoa
-
-
Bologna
21/05
Fiorentina
-
-
Juventus
21/05
Atalanta
-
-
Empoli
21/05

Follow the Serie A live Football match between SS Lazio and Hellas Verona with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 21 May 2022.

Catch the latest SS Lazio and Hellas Verona news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.