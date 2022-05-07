Serie A / Matchday 36
Stadio Olimpico / 07.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lazio/teamcenter.shtml
SS Lazio
Completed
2
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sampdoria/teamcenter.shtml
Sampdoria
    SS Lazio - Sampdoria

    Highlights

    SS Lazio
    Sampdoria

    Statistics

    SS Lazio logo
    SS Lazio jersey
    SS Lazio
    Sampdoria logo
    Sampdoria jersey
    Sampdoria
    2

    Goals

    0
    62%
    Possession
    38%
    6
    Corners
    0
    12
    Free kicks
    9
    0
    Offside
    2

    Lineups

    SS Lazio jersey
    SS Lazio
    4-3-3
    Sampdoria jersey
    Sampdoria
    4-3-3
    SS Lazio jersey
    SS Lazio
    4-3-3
    Sampdoria jersey
    Sampdoria
    4-3-3
    SS Lazio logo
    SS Lazio
    Sampdoria logo
    Sampdoria
    Scorers
      Cards
      Substitutions

      Table

      TeamsPWDLPts
      1
      InternazionaleINT
      		36239478
      2
      AC MilanMIL
      		35238477
      3
      NapoliNAP
      		36227773
      4
      JuventusJUV
      		36209769
      5
      SS LazioLAZ
      		361881062
      16
      SampdoriaSAM
      		36962133
