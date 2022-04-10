Serie A / Matchday 32
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino / 10.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/torino/teamcenter.shtml
Torino
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ac-milan/teamcenter.shtml
AC Milan
Advertisement
Ad

Torino - AC Milan

Lineups

Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Torino jersey
Torino
3-4-3
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Torino logo
Torino jersey
Torino
AC Milan logo
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Torino

AC Milan

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
31207467
2
InternazionaleINT
31199366
3
NapoliNAP
31206566
4
JuventusJUV
32178759
5
AS RomaROM
31166954
11
TorinoTOR
301081238
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Nicolo Barella and Edin Dzeko fire Inter to win over Verona to keep title pressure on AC Milan

33 minutes ago

Serie A

Milan held at home by Bologna, move point clear at top of Serie A

04/04/2022 at 20:59

Related matches

Cagliari
1
0
Juventus
25'
Genoa
-
-
SS Lazio
10/04
Sassuolo
-
-
Atalanta
10/04
Napoli
-
-
Fiorentina
10/04

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Torino and AC Milan with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 10 April 2022.

Catch the latest Torino and AC Milan news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.