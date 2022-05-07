Advertisement
TORINO V NAPOLI - VISITORS NEED WIN TO KEEP CONTROL OF THIRD PLACE
61'
PENALTY SAVED!
Great save from Berisha. Insigne struck it well to the keepers right but he dived at full stretch and pushed it away.
59'
PENALTY FOR NAPOLI!
Osimhen controlled a long ball into the box then backheeled to Mertens who was brought down by Izzo.
56'
LOZCANO INTO THE BOOK
Player fouled for fouling the keeper at one end...and now the other.
55'
VOJVODA BOOKED FOR FOULING OSPINA
He made late contact following up the free kick.
54'
AN EFFORT WHICH TYPIFED THE GAME
Brekalo slipped on kicking the ball and it is no danger to Ospina.
53'
MERTENS GETS A YELLOW CARD
It is for deliberate handball just outside his own box.
51'
MERTENS STRIKES FROM 20 YARDS
From near the right edge of the penalty area, but his effort goes over the bar.
47'
BREKALO DOES WELL TO FIND PRAET IN BOX
But the forward gets an awful contact on an attempted shot and Napoli clear for a corner.
46'
TORINO GET THE GAME BACK UNDERWAY
HALF TIME
A DISAPPOINTING 45 MINUTES
Napoli have looked to be lacking the motivation to grab hold of this game. Let's hope it changes in the second half.
44'
BELOTTI TURNS AND SHOOTS ON EDGE OF BOX
And his effort gets a big deflection off Koulibaly and loops onto the roof of the net.
40'
BREKALO SWINGS IN A CORNER
But Fabian clears for Napoli. The game being played at a bit of a slow pace now.
34'
BREKALO TRIES TO FIND BELOTTI IN THE BOX
But the cross is put behind for a corner.
31'
OSMIHEN FORCES A SAVE FROM BERISHA
The Torino keeper puts his effort behind for a corner.
28'
IZZO LAUNCHES HIMSELF AT A CROSS FROM BREKALO
But his header goes over and he is penalised for a push anyway.
25'
INSIGNE GETS A HEADER AT GOAL
He comes in from the left flank to meet a cross from the right wing but his header is easy for the keeper to gather.
23'
MERTENS FREE KICK CLIPS WALL
And stays half a yard too high as it floats over the crossbar.
21'
ANGUISSA WITH A SURGING RUN BEFORE BEING BROUGHT DOWN
Napoli have a free kick on the edge of the opponent's box. Belotti chansing back brought down the Napoli midfielder.
19'
AN UNFORTUNATE COLLISION BETWEEN BREMER AND OSIMHEN
The Napoli striker is already wearing a mask and seemed to be headed on the back of the head by the defender. Both men up and continuing though.
16'
SMART TURN AND SHOT FROM OSIMHEN
But the effort was straight at Berisha who held the ball comfortably.