UDINESE V INTER - WIN OR BUST FOR INTER

Serie A / Matchday 35
Dacia Arena / 01.05.2022
FULL TIME
NOT THE BEST PERFORMANCE, BUT THE POINTS ARE ALL THAT MATTER
Inter get the win and stay in the title race.
90+2'
VECINO GOES INTO THE BOOK
A pretty cynical foul on the left flank.
88'
GOSENS COME ON FOR PERISIC
A big round of applause for Perisic who has been one of Inter's best players.
86'
DEULOFEU LOOKS THE MOST DANGEROUS PLAYER ON FIELD
On this occasion his cross is headed behind by Sanchez.
83'
DEULOFEU PUTS A FREE KICK INTO THE AREA
But Brozovic is there to clear the danger.
78'
VIDAL HAS THE BALL IN THE NET!
But it is ruled out for offside as he was ahead of Sanchez when he slid the ball through to him.
75'
TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION FOR INTER
Dzeko, Gagliardini and Martinez come off. Correa, Sanchez and Vidal come on.
74'
MOLINA IS REPLACED BY SOPPY FOR UDINESE
72'
Goal
Ignacio Pussetto
Udinese
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOAL FOR UDINESE!
Udogia got the rebound and squared the ball for Pussetto to put into the net from close range.
72'
GREAT STOP FROM HANDANOVIC
Delofeu's fine free kick is stopped by the Inter keeper.
71'
UDINESE GET A FOUL ON EDGE OF BOX
Skriniar brought down Samardzic in the D on the edge of the penalty area.
66'
PEREYRA GOES INTO THE BOOK
A foul on Gagliardini sees him censured.
64'
MARTINEZ PUTS IN A CROSS LOOKING FOR DARMIAN
But Perez was there to put behind for a corner.
59'
GOOD BLOCK FROM BECAO
Perisic pulls back for Martinez in the box but his shot is blocked by Becao.
55'
GAME DAWDLING AT PRESENT
Udinese just no threat to get back into the game.
51'
DZEKO LOSES FOOTING AT CRUCIAL POINT
He latched onto Martinez's flick on but as he was about to shoot past Silvestri he stumbled and pushed the ball wide of the post.
50'
PERISIC STUMBLES AT FINAL HURDLE
A lovely nutmeg on Molina on the halfway line and he ran into the area but lost control under pressure with Martinez and Dzeko screaming for the ball
46'
INTER GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY!
End of 1st Half
HALF TIME
A COMFORTABLE LEAD FOR INTER
They have not been at their best but it seems unlikely they will stumble today.
44'
A MINOR TUSSLE ON THE SIDELINES
Gagliardini wouldn't let go of the ball after falling to the ground and the Udinese player ended up dragging him as well as he yanked the ball.