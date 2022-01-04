Lorenzo Insigne is closing in on a move to Canadian side Toronto FC, according to reports.

The 30-year-old has been at Serie A side Napoli since 2010 and, except a series of loan moves early on in his career, has remained in Naples throughout.

He has scored five times in 17 appearances for Napoli this season, but is pushing for a move to Toronto this January.

And Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano says the deal is close, with talks set for the next few days.

"Lorenzo Insigne's now getting closer and closer to Toronto FC," Romano tweeted on Tuesday. "Deal progressing - all parties involved now confident to reach total agreement. Direct meetings to take place in Italy next days.

Five-and-half-year deal for €11m plus €4.5m add ons salary on the table.

Some have question why the club legend would move away from Serie A, arguing the financial incentives may be paramount.

But former Napoli defender Ciro Ferrara disagrees.

“There are other motivations," he told Corriere dello Sport. "The choice of life, the desire to get back into the game, the possibility of the children growing up learning languages and getting to know the world. It’s a total change of life."

Insigne was part of the Italy team that won the Euro 2020 final against England last summer.

