Serie A / Matchday 32
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 10.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/napoli/teamcenter.shtml
Napoli
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fiorentina/teamcenter.shtml
Fiorentina
Advertisement
Ad

Napoli - Fiorentina

Lineups

Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Napoli logo
Napoli jersey
Napoli
Fiorentina logo
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Napoli

Fiorentina

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
31207467
2
NapoliNAP
31206566
3
InternazionaleINT
30189363
4
JuventusJUV
31178659
5
AS RomaROM
31166954
8
FiorentinaFIO
301551050
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Milan held at home by Bologna, move point clear at top of Serie A

04/04/2022 at 20:59

Serie A

First-half Calhanoglu penalty sees Inter take Derby d'Italia spoils

03/04/2022 at 21:20

Related matches

Empoli
0
0
Spezia
3'
Internazionale
-
-
Hellas Verona
17:00
Cagliari
-
-
Juventus
19:45
Genoa
-
-
SS Lazio
10/04

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Napoli and Fiorentina with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 10 April 2022.

Catch the latest Napoli and Fiorentina news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.