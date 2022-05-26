Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed in a post on Instagram that he has played the previous six months without an anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The 40-year-old striker said he “made something impossible into something possible” after AC Milan secured their status as Scudetto champions.

“For the past six months I played without an ACL in my left knee,” he wrote on the social media platform.

The Swede then proceeded to expose the gruesome details of the injury and claimed he needed “more than 20 injections” to continue playing.

“Swollen knee for six months, I was only able to train with the team ten times in the last six months.

Took more than 20 injections in six months, emptied the knee once a week for six months, painkillers every day for six months, barely slept for six months because of the pain.

He admitted he’d “never suffered so much”, as he fought for his seventh Serie A title.

“Never suffered so much on and off the pitch, I made something impossible into something possible.

In my mind I had only one objective, to make my teammates and coach champions of Italy because I made them a promise.

“Today I have a new ACL and another trophy.”

Ibrahimovic scored eight goals in 23 league appearances as he helped AC Milan to their 19th Serie A title, and their first since 2011, despite the majority of his appearances coming off the bench.

He missed only a handful of games across the season due to the problem in his knee, as well as suffering from an achilles tendon problem earlier in the season.

As suggested in the caption on his Instagram post, he has since undergone surgery on his left knee.

