Inter Milan chief Beppe Marotta has revealed he passed up the chance to sign Erling Haaland for what would have been a bargain €2 million when he was at Juventus.

Haaland joined Red Bull Salzburg from Molde in 2019, after which he moved to Borussia Dortmund and catapulted himself into the superstar bracket.

Dortmund fended off interest from European giants in Haaland in the summer, with talk of a nine-figure transfer.

Premier League 'We will see' - Pogba hints at potential Juventus return YESTERDAY AT 10:17

The developments come with a tinge of regret for Marotta, who said: “One of my biggest regrets was the Haaland deal. I was Juventus CEO and we had the chance to sign him for €2m from Molde... it was close.”

The Norwegian forward could be on the move next summer, but Marotta believes Serie A clubs will not be in the hunt for the striker.

Juventus brought global icon Cristiano Ronaldo - who is now at Manchester United - to the club in 2018, but Marotta feels a power shift in Europe has left Serie A lagging behind in the bid for superstar talent.

“Now it’s impossible to see Haaland in Serie A,” Marotta said. “There’s no chance for Italian clubs to sign him next summer.”

Inter are in a period of flux following their Serie A win last term. Money is tight at the club, but Marotta is ready to sanction signings in January.

“If needed, we are ready to move in January and bring in one or two gifts,” he said. “We want to support (coach, Filippo) Inzaghi in the run-up, but without ever losing sight of the budgetary needs. We cannot spend, but we can use our imagination.”

Bundesliga Brandt grabs winner for Dortmund against Augsburg in dominant display 02/10/2021 AT 15:28