Roma fought back from 2-0 down to rescue a point against Verona on Saturday night in Serie A.

Jose Mourinho manager and his players were looking to rediscover their best form after struggling in recent weeks, with a reported outburst from the Portuguese manager in their recent defeat to Inter Milan.

Roma were on the back foot after just five minutes, when Antonin Barak scored after just five minutes, and Adrien Tameze made it two on 20 minutes.

The home side were rescued by two youngsters, with Cristian Volpato notching just after the hour mark, and Edoardo Bove scoring six minutes from the end of normal time.

Perhaps unsurprisingly after complaining of Verona timewasting and seeing his side denied a penalty, tempers flared as Mouriho was sent off in the dying minutes of the game.

Roma finished the game in seventh, four points above ninth placed Verona, and a point off six placed rivals Lazio.

