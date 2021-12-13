Chris Smalling scored a rare goal to help Jose Mourinho's Roma to a much-needed victory over Spezia.

On the back of two straight league defeats, the Giallorossi had slipped down to eighth in the Serie A table, some 11 points adrift of the Champions League spots. A victory, therefore, was essential to relieve the pressure on their head coach.

Roma made a fast start and were ahead after just six minutes with a goal made in England, Tammy Abraham knocking down Jordan Veretout's corner and Smalling applying a simple headed finish.

It was mostly one-way traffic except when Roma's defence was undone as David Strelec fed the run of Arkadiusz Reca, but Rui Patricio was in the way to block his shot.

The remainder of the first half passed largely without incident until Abraham struck the crossbar with an unconventional effort and Veretout's shot on the rebound was cleared off the line by Dimitris Nikolaou.

Another corner delivery proved to be Spezia's undoing 11 minutes after the restart when Roger Ibanez doubled Roma's advantage with a brave header from Veretout's beautiful cross.

However, Roma appeared to lose focus at this point and almost allowed Spezia back into proceedings. Rey Manaj had a goal cancelled by VAR, while Emmanuel Gyasi and Kelvin Amian Adou missed gilt-edged opportunities to halve the deficit.

There was late drama as Roma substitute Felix Afena-Gyan had a goal ruled out and his pain was compounded when the referee produced a second yellow card for what he deemed as a deliberate handball in the build-up.

The decision left Mourinho furious but when the dust settles he'll be pleased his side came through to move up to sixth in the table. Spezia remain fourth from bottom, just two points above the drop zone.

TALKING POINT

Three points and a clean sheet but Roma made hard work of it: After a horrible run of form in which Roma had lost four of their last six games, Mourinho desperately needed three points, and with a large attendance present at Stadio Olimpico, a decent performance.

Although it appeared Spezia were there for the taking, the Giallorossi lacked tempo and urgency and had to settle for an unconvincing win thanks to goals from two set-pieces.

The frustration in the crowd was tangible as the hosts relinquished control of the game at 2-0, and had they faced more ruthless opposition, may well have paid the ultimate price.

All three points will be satisfactory but there are much sterner tests ahead and Roma will need to be much improved if they're to put a run together to close the gap on the top-four.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Matias Vina (Roma)

Veretout's deliveries were excellent but Vina was Roma's standout player, dictating the tempo and constantly driving his side forward from midfield.

PLAYER RATINGS

Roma: Rui Patricio 6, Smalling 7, Kumbulla 6, Ibanez 7, Karsdorp 6, Cristante 6, Veretout 8, Mkhitaryan 7, Vina 8*, Mayoral 6, Abraham 6. Subs: Afena-Gyan 4, Diawara 5, Bove N/A

Spezia: Provedel 6, Amian 6, Erlic 5, Nikolaou 6, Gyasi 6, Maggiore 4, Sala 4, Kovalenko 4, Reca 5, Strelec 6, Manaj 6. Subs: Verde 6, Agudelo 5, Bastoni 5.

KEY MOMENTS

6' - GOAL! Roma 1-0 Spezia (Chris Smalling): Spezia are undone by a simple corner! Veretout's delivery finds the unmarked Abraham, who is back-peddling to get there, and he heads it into the path of Smalling who nods past the goalkeeper. A goal made in England!

36' - Spezia chance! Finally the visitors are beginning to show some imagination in attack! Strelec feeds the run of Reca who closes in on goal but can only fire straight at Rui Patricio!

45'+2 - How have Roma not scored?! Mkhitaryan stands up a first-time left-footed cross and finds Abraham who has the goal at his mercy. Rather than heading it, the ball strikes him on the chest as he hits the crossbar! Veretout hammers the rebound at goal but Nikolaou is on the line to keep it out!

62' - Goal ruled out! Manaj thinks he has halved the deficit but he looks suspiciously offside and although the referee initially allowed the goal to stand VAR intervenes and rules it out!

81' - Great chance for Spezia! Roma are living dangerously now! Bastoni stands up a pin-point cross from the left flank to find Amian but he inexplicably heads wide from a point-blank range!

90'+3 - Red card! From joy to bitter disappointment in a matter of moments as Afena-Gyan puts the ball in the back of the net for what he believes is Roma's third, but the referee is blowing his whistle and rules the goal out! And wait, he's produced a red card as well! Afena-Gyan is deemed to have deliberately handled the ball in the build-up and is shown his marching orders for a second bookable offence! Mourinho is livid!

KEY STAT

For the first time since Opta collected this data (since 2004/05) an English player (Tammy Abraham) has provided an assist for another English player (Chris Smalling) in the same Serie A match.

