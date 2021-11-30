Goals from Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata secured a 2-0 victory for Juventus over Serie A's bottom club Salernitana.

Dybala opened the scoring after 21 minutes exchanging passes with Dejan Kulusevski before firing home from the edge of the area.

It seemed like Giorgio Chiellini had scored a second, after Dybala's free kick had come back off the post, only for Moise Kean to be ruled offside from the original kick.

At the other end Luca Ranieri went inches from scoring in the 58th minute when his effort came off the inside of the post with Wojciech Szczesny beaten, but 13 minutes later Morata's cheeky flick at the near post from Federico Bernardeschi's low cross ensured Juventus left the Stadio Arechi with three points.

Dybala should have added to the scoreline in the final moments when Morata was brought down but his standing foot slipped on impact with the turf, leading him to fall and the ball flying over the bar.

TALKING POINT - Kean misses big chance

Starting against an opponent propping up Serie A, this was an opportunity for Moise Kean to show he can play a meaningful part of the bianconeri this season. It has to be said he failed this opportunity. In fairness his endeavour led to Juventus' initial second goal, though it was ruled out as he was slightly offisde.

The impact of Morata in a quarter of the time that Kean spent on the pitch spoke volumes about the different level of these players at present. Morata scored, set up Dybala for what should have been a goal and then was brought down for a penalty in the closing stages. It wasn't like Kean missed a lot of chances, it might have been better if he did, he just lingers on the fringe of games and is not yet, at only 21 admittedly, close to realising the promise of his teen years.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

It's tempting to take the award off him for missing the penalty in the closing moments, but it is hard to fault him too much for the field giving way by his standing foot. Against admittedly poor opposition, he was an electric presence throughout. Dominating Juventus' play in the final third and equally a threat spreading play as he did for Juventus' second or shooting from range, which finally fruit for him midway through the half. With a bit more luck he could have had a hat-trick.

PLAYER RATINGS

Salernitana: Belec 7; Kechrida 7, Veseli 6, Gyomber 6, Gagliolo 7; L. Coulibaly 6, Capezzi 6, Zortea 7, Ranieri 7; Bonazzoli 6, Simy 6.

Subs: Di Tacchio 6, Schiavone 6, Djuric 6, Vergani 6, Jaroszynski 6.

Juventus: Szczęsny 7; Cuadrado 7, De Ligt 7, Chiellini 7, Luca Pellegrini 7; Locatelli 6, Bentancur 6, Bernardeschi 7, Kulusevski 7; Dybala 8*, Kean 6.

Subs: Morata 8, Sandro 6, Rabiot 6, Soule 6.

KEY MOMENTS

21' GOAL FOR JUVENTUS! There were warnings, Dybala had tried efforts from outside the box a number of times but this time, after exchanging passes with Kulusevski, he fires an effort Belec cannot stop diving to his left.

29' GOAL FOR JUVENTUS! Cuadrado fires a free kick which Belec touches onto the post and then after a little pinball in the six-yard box, Gaglialo clears off the line and then Chiellini smashes the ball home.

32' VAR - Ruled out! Kean, who challenged, Gaglialo on the goal-line was offside when the kick was taken.

58' OFF THE POST! So close for Salernitana. The ball bounced to Ranieri in the after deflecting off Chiellini and he hit what seemed a perfect low half-volley which hit the inside of the post then bounced across the goal to safety.

71' GOAL FOR JUVENTUS! Impudent finish from Morata. Bernadeschi plays a little ball to the front post which Morata feathered with his foot and the ball, a little fortuitously, goes through the keeper's legs.

90+5' PENALTY MISSED! Dybala takes the kick and slips on contact before sending it high over the bar.

KEY STAT

