In their opening game of the 2021/22 Serie A season, AC Milan edged past Sampdoria by a goal to nil in a closely fought contest at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
Brahim Diaz, who had his loan from Real Madrid extended this summer, opened the scoring within the first ten minutes with a low shot that trickled into the net after the Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero got a hand to it.
However, despite plenty of opportunities on both ends the scoreline somehow remained 1-0 in the away side's favour.
