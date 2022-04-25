Moise Kean's goal two minutes from time secured Juventus victory over Sassuolo which all-but secures a top-four spot for the Bianconeri.

The mid-table hosts were much the better outfit in the first half and the opener from Giacomo Raspadori - which he fired inside Wojciech Szczesny's near post after running onto Domenico Berardi's backheel - was just rewards.

Against the run of play the Old Lady got back on level terms in the last minute of the first half from Paolo Dybala's smart strike which caught Andrea Consigli off-guard. Alvaro Morata seemed to foul Sassuolo full-back Giorgos Kyriakopoulos in the build-up but VAR upheld the goal.

The match seemed destined for a draw before Kean was played through in the left hand side of the area and from a narrow angle Consigli somehow allowed it to sneak under his body and into the net.

