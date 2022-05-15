A Rafael Leao strike and an incredible solo effort from Theo Hernandez earned AC Milan a 2-0 win over Atalanta at a raucous San Siro on Sunday, putting the Rossoneri on the brink of claiming their first Serie A title in 11 years.

Stefano Pioli’s side will be crowned champions with a week to spare if Inter Milan fail to win away to Cagliari in Sunday’s late kick-off, but otherwise they can clinch the Scudetto by avoiding defeat at Sassuolo on the final day of the season.

A nervy first half was short on big chances, but Atalanta striker Luis Muriel came closest when he unleashed a fierce shot from outside the box on the half-hour mark, which Mike Maignan had to spring to his left to beat away.

Milan dominated possession without managing to truly test Juan Musso in the visiting goal, while Olivier Giroud’s penalty claims just before the break only earned him a booking after he was held back by Berat Djimsiti while chasing a long ball.

Stefano Pioli eventually turned to his bench for inspiration, bringing on Ante Rebic and Junior Messias, and within two minutes of the latter coming on he had provided an assist for Leao, who chased the Brazilian’s pass and fired home a low shot on the 56th minute.

Atalanta replacement Duvan Zapata also made a difference but couldn’t make his chances count, lashing over a shot and heading wide from a free header, and the Colombian was made to pay for his wastefulness by Hernandez.

The French full-back took off on a mazy run deep inside his own half, dribbling all the way into the Atalanta box and finding the bottom corner to send the Rossoneri supporters into a state of delirium they haven’t known in over a decade.

TALKING POINT - MILAN PROVE METTLE AGAIN

Questions have been asked and doubts raised about this Milan side throughout the season, but they have dealt with the pressure of the run-in superbly well.

Whether it was coming from behind to win their last two away games at Lazio and Verona, or squeaking past Fiorentina at home with a late Leao strike, they’ve always found a way to keep accumulating points whether at their best or not, and they did so once again here.

Pioli’s side struggled in the first half and looked nervy at times with their title goal so tantalisingly close, but their individual quality shone through after the break, and the defence’s ability to keep their fifth consecutive clean sheet at home in the league deserves huge credit.

MAN OF THE MATCH - THEO HERNANDEZ (AC MILAN)

The left-back was lively throughout with his charges up the pitch, and his goal was a contender for goal of the season.

PLAYER RATINGS

AC Milan: Maignan 7, Calabria 7, Kalulu 7, Tomori 7, Hernandez 9, Tonali 6, Kessie 7, Saelemaekers 6, Krunic 7, Leao 8, Giroud 6. Subs: Rebic 6, Messias 7, Bennacer 6, Florenzi 6, Bakayoko 6

Atalanta: Musso 6, De Roon 7, Palomino 6, Djimsiti 6, Hateboer 6, Koopmeiners 6, Freuler 6, Zappacosta 7, Pessina 6, Pasalic 6, Muriel 7. Subs: Malinovskyi 7, Zapata 7, Boga 6, Demiral 6, Scalvini 6

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

30’ - MURIEL GOES CLOSE! AC Milan 0-0 Atalanta - Muriel has the first big chance of the game as Colombian lines up a shot from distance and strikes it well, forcing Maignan into a sharp save to his left.

43’ PENALTY APPEAL! AC Milan 0-0 Atalanta - Giroud goes down in the box after getting in a tangle with Djimsiti as he chased a long ball over the top. The Frenchman immediately appealed for a spot kick, but referee Daniele Orsato wasn’t interested and the striker picked up a booking for protesting.

57’ GOAL! AC Milan 1-0 Atalanta (Leao) - Leao goes chasing after a ball from substitute Messias, who had only just come on, heads it in front of him as he enters the box, and has the composure to drill it low under Musso with a defender breathing down his neck.

72’ ZAPATA CHANCE! AC Milan 1-0 Atalanta - Huge chance for Zapata! The Colombian rises highest at a corner to get a free header, but he can only direct it wide from six yards - a big let-off for Pioli's men.

75’ GOAL! AC Milan 2-0 Atalanta (Hernandez) - Theo Hernandez at his devastating best. The left-back gathers the ball inside his own half and takes off on a weaving run all the way into the Atalanta box, where he still has the energy and composure left to tuck a shot into the bottom corner.

KEY STATS

AC Milan have picked up 83 points so far in the current Serie A season, only in 2005/06 (88) did they do better in a single campaign in the three points for a win era (excl. penalisations).

Rafael Leao has found the net in three consecutive appearances at San Siro for his first time in Serie A.

