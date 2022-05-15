Inter made sure the race for the Serie A title would go down to the final day of the season with a 3-1 victory over Cagliari.

It was a must-win game for Inter or they would have handed AC Milan the Scudetto, and Matteo Darmian put them in front - heading home a wonderful Ivan Perisic cross.

Ad

Inter went two up when Lautaro Martinez broke away and finished clinically, but Charalampos Lykogiannis’s stinging shot gave Cagliari hope of finding a way back into the game.

Serie A 'Destiny has led us down different paths' - Dybala confirms Juve departure 2 HOURS AGO

However, Lautaro sealed a big three points with a well-taken finish, his second of the game as he moved on to 21 Serie A goals for the season.

While Inter take the Serie A title race to the final weekend, Cagliari remain in trouble and go into the final round of games in the relegation zone.

More to follow

The Emirates FA Cup 'The tension attracts situations' - Tuchel says Lukaku's agent's future talk not ideal 13/05/2022 AT 13:23