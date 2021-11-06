Juventus grabbed a late 1-0 victory against 10-man Fiorentina in their Serie A clash thanks to Juan Cuadrado.

With only three points separating the two sides, Juventus were keen to close the gap on their Tuscan visitors, whilst also avoiding their worst start to a season in a century.

And the game started with real intensity as both sets of players went toe to toe in order to break the deadlock early on.

For Juventus, Federico Chiesa used his pace and vision to cause the Fiorentina players all sorts of issues, whilst Alvaro Odriozola asked questions of Matthijs de Lig with his trickery and pinpoint delivery.

It was the visitors that came closest, when Odriozola managed to break down the right flank and whip in a decent cross to Riccardo Saponara in the Juventus box, but the Italian couldn’t keep his volley down as it flew over the bar from six yards out.

The second half started in a similar fashion with both teams sussing each other out, which made for a cagey affair, but as the game wore on it was Fiorentina that looked the more likely to score with their neat passages of play.

But the tide of the game changed once Nikola Milenkovic was given his marching order for a two bookable offence. His first for a late challenge on Weston McKennie and his second came less than 10 minutes later for a tackle on Chiesa.

The hosts made the most of their extra man advantage when former Fiorentina player Cuadrado squeezed his shot into the back of the net from an almost impossible angle.

Next up for Juventus is an away trip to Rome to take on Lazio, while Fiorentina host high flying Milan.

TALKING POINT: A TALE OF TWO JUVE’S

There seems to be two very different sides to Juventus this season. The Juventus that are marching through the Champions League with an air of confidence. Then there is the Serie A Juventus who are struggling to get a run of results. This evening they once again grabbed a late victory, a result that takes them level on points with Fiorentina. But look a little closer and you’ll see that they only mustered three shots on goal, the first of which came deep into the second half. How the rest of this season goes will really depend on which Juventus side decides to turn up

MAN OF THE MATCH: JUAN CUADRADO (JUVENTUS)

If it wasn't for the former Fiorentina man, Juventus would have offically played out their worst start to a season in a century. Although he was only on the pitch for less than 15 minutes, the Columbian showed his quality. With this smart footwork and eye for goal, he managed to turn an otherwise poor result in to a key victory.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Juventus: Perin 6, Danilo 6, de Ligt 6, Rugani 6, Sandro 6, McKennie 6, Locatelli 6, Chiesa 8, Rabiot 7, Morata 7, Dybala 6, Cuadrado 8

Fiorentina: Terracciano 7, Álvaro Odriozola 7, Martínez Quarta 6, Milenkovic 4, Biraghi 6, Torreira 6, Castrovilli 7, Bonaventura 6, Saponara 6, Callejón 6, Vlahovic 6

KEY MOMENTS:

33’ - CHANCE! Odriozola manages to squeeze his cross and finds Saponara, but his volley goes over the bar

49’ - CHANCE! Excellent work from Morata as he controls the ball in the air and sets himself up for a volley from the edge of the box which just goes wide of the post

54’ - CHANCE! A quick break again from Juve. McKennie does well to pick out Rabiot who shoots from the edge of the box, but the Frenchman's effort deflects just over the bar for a corner

66’ - YELLOW CARD - Milenkovic picks up a booking for sliding in late on McKennie

73’ - RED CARD! Milenkovic has booked up a second booking as he brings down Chiesa

90' - GOAL! 1-0 Juventus (Cuadrado) - The former Fiorentina player manages to squeeze the ball from an almost impossible angle

KEY STATS:

With 12 games played this season Fiorentina are the only club in the league yet to draw a game

