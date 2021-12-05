Juventus moved up into fifth in the Serie A table after producing a comfortable 2-0 win over Genoa.

Juan Cuadrado’s extraordinary goal direct from a corner in the ninth minute and a drilled strike from Paulo Dybala in the 82nd proved the difference on a night where Juve squandered a host of goalscoring opportunities and were denied numerous times by Salvatore Sirigu's heroics in goal.

Back-to-back wins for Juve in the last week means Massimiliano Allegri’s side are now nine points off league leaders AC Milan. For Genoa boss Andriy Shevchenko, his wait for his first win as manager continues after witnessing a third loss in his four matches in charge. Genoa remain in 18th and two points off safety.

Juve dominated possession and attacking thrust from the first minute as Genoa failed to register a shot on goal in the first half. Allegri’s men took the lead thanks to Cuadrado’s inswinging cross from a corner that looped over Salvatore Sirigu and into the net via the far post.

Juve continued to push for a second and forced Sirigu into a smart double save. First the former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper denied Mattijs De Ligt’s thumping point-blank header before he blocked Alvaro Morata’s close-range rebound.

The Spain striker squandered another great chance to extend Juve’s advantage on the stroke of half-time as he slid in to meet Dybala’s low cross, but Sirigu was there again, getting down low to bat the shot away.

In the 53rd minute Sirigu was called into action once more as Juventus looked twitchy in front of goal. The 34-year-old made a superb reflex save to keep out Morata’s shot from close range.

Ten minutes later and Sirigu pulled off another double save to stop Cuadrado’s volley and a close-range Morata strike.

Juve continued to commit men forward, but their frustration in front of goal was laid bare when Morata had a war of words with Allegri when he was substituted in the 72nd minute.

But the relief was palpable inside the Allianz Stadium as Dybala’s driven strike into the bottom corner with eight minutes left on the clock sealed an important three points for Juve.

TALKING POINT – Juventus are finally improving

Juventus produced a solid, disciplined display against Genoa with 27 shots on goal against the relegation-threatened side. The Bianconeri have accumulated four clean sheets in their last five Serie A matches after preventing the visitors from even registering a shot on goal.

Juve were far from perfect against Genoa and were wasteful with their goalscoring opportunities, but there are signs in the last week that the 36-time Italian champions are getting back to their best.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Salvatore Sirigu

The Genoa goalkeeper may have let in two goals, but the Italian produced a remarkable individual display to keep the likes of Morata, Dybala and Bernardeschi at bay on numerous occasions.

Genoa were really poor in attack against Juve, but the scoreline could have been far worse if not for the fantastic solo performance put in by their veteran goalkeeper who made ten saves.

PLAYER RATINGS

Juventus: Szczesny (6), Cuadrado (6), De Ligt (6), Chiellini (6), Pellegrini (5), Bentancur (5), Locatelli (6), Bernardeschi (8), Dybala (8), Kulusevski (7), Morata (7)

Subs: Sandro (6), Kean (5), Rabio (N/A), Jorge (N/A)

Genoa: Sirigu (9), Biraschi (6), Bani (6), Vasquez (6), Ghiglione (6), Behrami (5), Hernani (5), Toure (4), Cambiaso (5), Ekuban (4), Bianchi (4)

Subs: Pandev (5), Galdames (5), Portanova (5), Vanheusden (5), Melegoni (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

9' - GOAL! Pellegrini wins Juventus a corner... and Cuadrado's inswinger is swung directly into the net! Similar to Calhanoglu's goal for Inter against Roma on Saturday, the Colombian scores from the set-piece! It loops over Sirigu and goes in off the back post!

36' - BIG CHANCES! Incredible! De Ligt nods Bernardeschi's cross on goal from point-blank range but Sirigu saves it before Morata's stabbed effort is also blocked by the goalkeeper! How that stayed out is quite extraordinary!

45' - GREAT SAVE! Dybala's low cross finds Morata inside the box and he simply has to slide it beyond Sirigu, but the goalkeeper makes a fine diving save to bat the Spain international's acrobatic poked effort away!

53'- ANOTHER GREAT SIRIGU SAVE! Morata robs Bani and drives into the box before blasting a venomous strike on goal, but Sirigu can beat it away with a strong hand! The Genoa goalkeeper has been excellent tonight!

66' - GREAT STOPS! Cuadrado shoots on the volley but Sirigu brilliantly saves it! Moments before that, Dybala's shot from close range after being fed through by Morata is blocked by Sirigu! De ligt then crashes into Pandev as he challenges for an aerial ball and play is stopped. Juventus have been relentless but they cannot put the ball in the net!

82' - GOAL! Finally Juventus grab a second and it is Paulo Dybala who surely seals all three points for Juve! It is no less than they deserve and finally Sirigu's resistance is broken with a low strike into the bottom corner!

KEY STATS

