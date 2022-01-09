Juventus came from two goals down to beat Roma 4-3 in a thrilling contest at the Stadio Olimpico.

Tammy Abraham, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and a stunning Lorenzo Pellegrini free-kick put Roma 3-1 up, but the Juve fightback began in the 70th minute with Manuel Locatelli’s header made it 3-2 before a further two goals in the space of seven minutes came through close-range strikes from Dejan Kulusevski and Mattia De Sciglio.

Ad

Roma had a penalty in the 83rd minute which saw Matthijs de Ligt receive a second yellow card for a handball, but Lorenzo Pellegrini’s spot-kick was saved by former Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to ensure Juventus pulled off a phenomenal victory in Rome.

Serie A Mertens, Chiesa score as Juventus are held by Napoli in frenetic draw 06/01/2022 AT 18:59

The result means Roma drop down to seventh on 32 points. For Juventus, they remain in fifth on 38 points; six points clear of sixth-place Fiorentina and three off Atalanta in fourth.

Roma caused Juve significant problems at corners with the visitors adopting a naïve zonal-marking system. In the seventh minute, Chris Smalling rose highest to meet a corner in the box which Abraham flicked on, but Szczesny could claim the tame effort easily.

Four minutes later and Abraham scored through a corner. Jordan Veretout’s whipped ball to the near post was glanced in by the Chelsea loanee to deservedly put Jose Mourinho’s side in front.

Roma felt they should have had a penalty three minutes later when Lorenzo Pellegrini’s shot deflected off the right hand of De Ligt but nothing was given. In the 18th minute, Juventus equalised through Paulo Dybala who fired a pinpoint low curling shot into the bottom corner beyond the helpless Rui Patricio.

Federico Chiesa, one of Juve’s brightest performers, was forced to come off with an ankle problem ten minutes before the break and in first half injury-time, Abraham somehow kneed a Smalling header over the bar from point-blank range from yet another corner.

Roma took control of the opening stages of the second half with Mkihtaryan’s 25-yard strike looping off De Sciglio and into the net, seven minutes before Pellegrini extended Roma’s lead with a stunning free-kick from distance which arrowed straight into the top corner.

But Juventus would not roll over and Alvaro Morata’s introduction off the bench proved pivotal as he crossed for Locatelli to nod into the bottom corner.

Four minutes later and Kulusevski put the ball into the net from close range and it was awarded after a lengthy VAR decision. Then De Sciglio scored what proved to be the winner, drilling a low strike beyond Patricio to complete a remarkable comeback.

In the 83rd minute De Ligt was sent off for a harsh handball as he blocked an Abraham shot before Szczesny dived low to his right to meet Pellegrini’s tame spot-kick and ensured the three points were sealed by Juve.

TALKING POINT - A MISSED OPPORTUNITY FOR ROMA

José Mourinho, Roma, Getty Images Image credit: Getty Images

Victory for Roma would have seen Mourinho's side leapfrog Juventus into fifth place and keep them loosely in Serie A title contention. A two-goal lead should have ensured a victory.

But Roma were simply too open at the back at a critical point in the match and could not find a way to stop the Juventus goals from flooding in.

Considering Mourinho's side are known for their pragmatism, it was an incredibly open match and the Portuguese boss will have to find a way to get his side to kill games off if they are to win any silverware under him.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MATTIA DE SCIGLIO

De Sciglio, Roma-Juventus Image credit: Getty Images

The Juventus defender was a constant problem down Roma's right flank and gave Ainsley Maitland-Niles a very tough test on his Serie A debut.

The 29-year-old combined well with Chiesa, before the forward had to be substituted, and showed great initiative to burst into the box and score a dramatic late winner.

PLAYER RATINGS

Roma: Patricio (6), Cristante (6), Smalling (6), Ibanez (6), Vina (5), Maitland-Niles (5), Veretout (6), Pellegrini (6), Mkhitaryan (6), Felix (6), Abraham (6) Subs: Shomurodov (5), Perez (N/A), Mayoral (N/A)

Juventus: Szczesny (7), Cuadrado (6), De Ligt (5), Rugani (5), De Sciglio* (8), Bentancur (6), Locatelli (7), McKennie (5), Chiesa (6), Dybala (7), Kean (4) Subs: Morata (7), Arthur (6), Chiellini (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

11' - GOAL! ABRAHAM HEADS ROMA IN FRONT! Felix's cross deflects off McKennie and Veretout will swing the ball in... and Abraham is there at the near post and rises highest, unmarked, to head it into the bottom corner! Roma are deservedly in front! Juventus have not been in the game so far.

18' - GOAL! DYBALA EQUALISES FOR JUVENTUS! Maitland-Niles loses Chiesa and the Italian cuts inside and lays the ball off to Dybala who fires a pinpoint low curling shot into the bottom corner beyond Patricio! Juve are level against the run of play!

47' - GOAL! MKHITARYAN FIRES ROMA BACK IN FRONT! It's a huge slice of luck for Roma but no more than they deserve! Mkhitaryan's shot from 25 yards takes a deflection off De Sciglio which causes it to loop into the air and over Szczesny into the net!

54' - GOAL! A STUNNING FREE-KICK FROM PELLEGRINI! Pellegrini stands over the free-kick from 25 yards out and it flies into the top corner! Roma's captain delivers! It's inch perfect from Pellegrini! Roma extend their lead!

69' - GOAL! LOCATELLI PULLS ONE BACK! An unmarked Locatelli meets Morata's cross from the right flank and heads it into the bottom corner! Game on!

72' - NO GOAL? Kulusevski has the ball in the net but the linesman waves for offside! Morata laid the ball off for the Swede who fired in from close range but the Spaniard looked offside. VAR will check this...

74' - A GOAL IS GIVEN! VAR OVERTURNS IT AND IT'S 3-3!

77' - GOAL!!! DE SCIGLIO SCORES AND JUVE ARE 4-3 UP!!! Unbelievable! Pandemonium as Juventus come from two goal down to lead 4-3! It's a fantastic goal from De Sciglio who surges into the box and fires into the bottom corner beyond Patricio at the near post!

81' - A PENALTY IS GIVEN AND DE LIGT IS SHOWN A RED CARD! It's a second yellow for De Ligt and we have a spot-kick. Pellegrini will take it. SUB! Dybala comes off for Chiellini.

83' - PENALTY SAVED BY SZCZESNY! The former Roma goalkeeper dives to his right and saves it!! The ball comes out to Pellegrini but he slips on the rebound and drags his effort wide! It's a huge let-off for Juventus!

KEY STATS

Serie A AC Milan too strong for Mourinho's Roma despite Tammy Abraham goal 06/01/2022 AT 16:53