Hakan Calhanoglu's strike 11 minutes sent Inter Milan on their way to a 2-0 victory at Venezia.

It was far from Inter at their fluid best but the Turkish forward's low bullet from 20 yards proved too hard to stop for Venezia keeper Sergio Romero.

Ad

Mattia Aramu had the best effort for Venezia, shortly after the goal, hitting a dipping strike from 35 yards which Samir Handanovic had to backpedal and tip over the bar.

Champions League Dzeko at the double as Inter reach knockout stages 24/11/2021 AT 16:49

Both sides lacked polish in front of goal in the second half with Milan Skriniar the closest to scoring when a corner fell to him close to goal only for Ridgeciano Haps to block his effort, until Lautaro Martinez scored from the spot deep into injury time.

Inter pull within a point of Napoli and AC Milan ahead of their games on Sunday.

Serie A Inter hold off Napoli to strike blow in title race 21/11/2021 AT 16:04