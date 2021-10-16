Lazio came from behind to secure a 3-1 win over Inter in their Serie A clash at the Stadio Olimpico.

Inter started the half brightly and were rewarded for their efforts of constant runs down both flanks when Nicolo Barella was brought down by Elseid Hysaj in the penalty area in the 12th minute.

Ivan Perisic calmly dispatched his spot kick to see Inter take the lead, sending Pepe Reina the wrong way as his effort nestled into the bottom right corner.

Serie A Inside Europe: Could Inter be next for Newcastle's new Saudi owners? YESTERDAY AT 20:44

Felipe Anderson looked dangerous down Lazio’s right-hand side, posing a constant threat as he continued to cut back low crosses into the danger area.

Lazio squandered a couple of good chances created by Anderson, with both Ciro Immobile and Toma Basic having their efforts saved from close-range.

The home side would feel as if they did enough to go into the break all-square after an action-packed first half, and were back on level terms on 64 minutes through a penalty of their own.

Alessandro Bastoni’s attempt to clear the ball spiralled in chaos as his arm intercepted the ball, giving the referee no choice but to point to the spot.

Immobile fired the hosts level as the game entered the final 25 minutes. With less than 10 minutes remaining, Anderson put the hosts ahead after following up Immobile’s saved effort.

Lazio secured the win in stoppage time when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic climbed highest to steer his header past Samir Handanovic and into the top right hand corner.

Serie A Marotta says Juventus missed chance to sign Haaland for €2 million 09/10/2021 AT 11:37