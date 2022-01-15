Juventus made it six wins in eight Serie A games as the Bianconeri sealed a comfortable 2-0 victory over strugglers Udinese at the Allianz Stadium to close the gap to fourth-placed Atalanta to just two points.

Massimiliano Allegri made eight changes from his side’s last-gasp Supercoppa Italia derby defeat to Inter Milan on Wednesday night, and it did not take his players long to get started as Juventus took the lead in the 18th minute.

Some neat one-touch interplay between Arthur and Moise Kean saw the latter feed in Pablo Dybala, who finished excellently with his left foot into the top corner to give his side the advantage.

The hosts let Gabriele Cioffi’s Udinese side back into the game in spells during the second half, but they eventually sealed their winner with just over ten minutes to play, as Mattia De Sciglio’s cross on the half-volley was headed in at the back post by Weston McKennie to give the Bianconeri an important three points.

